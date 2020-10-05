New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several issues on Monday. During this time, the leaders of both countries reviewed the initiatives taken by both countries in the field of water, agriculture and innovation.

Support will be given on corona epidemic

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the two leaders have also discussed increasing cooperation on the steps taken against the Kovid-19 epidemic. Let us know that India is second in the world in cases of corona infection. In this case, America is ahead of India in the first place, while Brazil is in third place. So far, more than 66 lakh corona infection cases have been reported in India, while more than one lakh have died.

Talk on many aspects

PM Modi tweeted, “I spoke to my friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone. Both talked about increasing cooperation against Kovid-19. Also, we reviewed the initiatives taken by the two countries in the field of water, agriculture and innovation.

Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against COVID-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in other areas like agriculture, water and innovation. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2020

Transition figures over 2 lakh in Israel

The whole world is worried about corona infection, whereas in Israel more than 2 lakh people have been infected with corona infection. So far 2,71,563 corona infection cases have been reported in Israel. Of which 4,788 infections have been reported during the last 24 hours. So far 1,749 infected people have died due to infection. At the same time, more than 2 lakh people have been cured after successful treatment of corona infection. Currently, more than 66 thousand people are corona infected, who are being treated in hospitals.

