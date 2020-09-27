Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 69th Mann Ki Baat program mentioned a teacher in Mali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 69th Mann Ki Baat program mentioned a teacher in Mali. He said that Mali is a large and land-bound country of West Africa, far from India. Seidu Dembele is a teacher in a public school in Keita, a city in Mali, he teaches and teaches English, music and painting to children. The PM said that Sedu loves unmatched from India.

The Prime Minister said that Seedu Dembele performs a one-hour radio program every Sunday at noon. Their series has been going on for the last 23 years. Sedu loves India a lot. Sedu was born on 15 August. Recently he has started another two-hour program. In this, Bollywood films are told in Bambara, the native language of French and Mali.

Father introduced to Indian culture

PM Modi said that Seedu was introduced to Indian culture by his father. Seedu’s father used to work in a cinema hall. Indian films were also shown there. This year, Sedu issued a message in Hindi and congratulated the Indian people on 15 August. Sedu was part of a delegation during my Kumbh visit. The love of Ceedu towards India is certainly a matter of pride for us.

At the same time, Seidu also said that I had the opportunity to participate in the Kumbh Mela during my tour of India. I have learned a lot from Indian culture and it is a matter of pride for me. I pray for another visit to India so that I can learn more of the culture there. He said that India feels like a second home for him. They have two children and can also speak Hindi.