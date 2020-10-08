Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan. Terming Paswan’s death a personal loss, he tweeted that he cannot express his sorrow in words. 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday at Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was ill for a long time.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘I have no words to express my grief. There is an empty space in the country which may never be filled. The death of Ram Vilas Paswan is a personal loss for me. I lost a friend, a valued colleague and a man who was very passionate to lead every poor person to a respectable life. ‘

PM Modi wrote in another tweet, ‘Ram Vilas Paswan ji rose high in politics due to hard work and perseverance. As a young leader, he retaliated against the trauma and atrocities on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister who contributed in many policy areas. ‘

Condoling the family and supporters of Ram Vilas Paswan, PM Modi further said, ‘It was an incredible experience to work together side by side with Paswan ji. His interventions in between cabinet meetings were deeply fraught. He excelled in matters ranging from political understanding to leadership and governance. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.’

There is a wave of mourning in the political world on the death of Paswan. Apart from PM Modi, the process of mourning continues on behalf of leaders of many parties including President Ramnath Kovind, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Ram Vilas Paswan died at a time when assembly elections are going to be held in Bihar.