All of Giorgia Meloni’s next institutional commitments scheduled for the week have been canceled “for health reasons”. The prime minister on Saturday will not be at the 59th security conference which opens on Friday and will continue until next Sunday. On February 13th she had canceled the commitments on the agenda due to a state of flu. Today, in a note, Palazzo Chigi let it be known that all the meetings and commitments of the prime minister have been canceled “due to the persistence of flu symptoms”.

Today the prime minister does not participate in the Council of Ministers in person and chairs the meeting from home.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will not be held tomorrow. The appointment was scheduled for the late morning at Palazzo Chigi.

Furthermore, the premier will not be in Munich, Germany, on Saturday at the 59th Security Conference which opens on Friday and will continue until next Sunday. The Prime Minister was expected on Saturday morning, even if definitive confirmation of his presence had never arrived from Palazzo Chigi.

Among the forthcoming canceled international commitments there is also the trip to India in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the mission to Kiev set before the anniversary of the Russian invasion, i.e. February 24, remains on the agenda.