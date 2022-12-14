Prime Minister | Marin: The joint discussion of all parties on the electricity price ceiling is coming on Monday

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is currently in Brussels, where she will participate in the Asean meeting of the EU-Southeast Asian cooperation organization on Wednesday and the EU summit on Thursday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that the government has convened a parliamentary, i.e. all-party, meeting on the possible price ceiling for electricity next Monday.

“Furthermore, this week we will go through this topic together with the government five. It is clear that additional measures are needed, because Olkiluoto 3 is still delayed and we will not get electricity from it as previously estimated. An electricity price cap would be an effective way to deal with excessively expensive electricity prices for consumers,” says Marin.

Sdp presented the electricity price ceiling in the parliament’s budget debate on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the price ceiling could limit the price to, for example, less than 20 cents per kilowatt hour.

Marini’s estimate of the costs of the electric roof is “hundreds of millions upwards”. According to him, the proceeds of the windfall tax, which is being prepared, could be used to support consumers and direct the proceeds to the benefit of consumers with the help of a price ceiling.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) proposed in the same debate that Marin would convene a meeting in which representatives of both the government and opposition parties would participate.

Later, Saarikko said, according to STT, that he was satisfied that the groups had been convened. According to Saariko, everyone must recognize that the decisions are very significant for the national economy.

He considered it justified that other possible solutions will also be presented at Monday’s event.

“The center is ready for additional measures, and in the coming days before Christmas, choices will have to be made, what kind of decisions will still be made,” Saarikko told reporters in the parliament after Marin’s announcement.

Marin’s according to the measures previously prepared by the government to reduce the price of electricity “will hardly be enough”. Among other things, the government has reduced the value added tax on electricity.

“During the budget crisis, the government already gave the Ministry of Labor and the Economy the task of preparing new instruments, and now we are going through this work. We are ready to introduce more drastic measures, such as the price ceiling, which is in use in some European countries.”

Marin will participate in the Asean summit of the EU and the Southeast Asian cooperation organization, which will be held in Brussels on Wednesday. He commented on the matter when he went to the meeting.

Marin will also be in Brussels tomorrow, Thursday, when the summit meeting of EU leaders will take place there. Its agenda includes Ukraine, energy and economy, security and defense, the southern neighborhood and foreign relations.

According to the press release, the purpose of the EU-ASEAN summit is to outline how to intensify cooperation. It also discusses global and regional security issues, economic and commercial cooperation, and sustainable development.

Asean countries would like to join EU countries in condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine. According to Marin, the joint statement has been a difficult exercise, because so far not all countries have condemned Russia’s actions in very strong terms, “if they have condemned at all”.

“It is important that we go through the subject area together and create an understanding of what Europe is really about. When you look at the situation from a distance, it seems more distant and not necessarily as clear as with European eyes. We need a broad international community to condemn Russia’s aggressive war of aggression.”

Marin also commented on information about the EU Parliament’s corruption and bribery scandal when he went to the Asean meeting. A country located in the Persian Gulf, probably Qatar, is suspected of having paid considerable sums to, among other things, the already dismissed deputy speaker of the parliament Eva to Kail.

“The information is very alarming and it is important that this is thoroughly investigated and addressed. It is very unfortunate if this information turns out to be true.”