Prime Minister | Marin meets NATO Stoltenberg in Brussels

Sanna Marin is traveling to Brussels today. The program includes a bilateral meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the military alliance NATO.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will travel to Brussels on Thursday, where he will receive the Trailblazer award granted by the Women Political Leaders organization, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

In connection with receiving the award, Marin will give a speech at an event organized in the Belgian Parliament.

In addition, Marin’s program includes a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the military alliance NATO Jens Stoltenberg with.

The announcements of the Cabinet Office and NATO do not mention the agenda of the meeting between Marin and Stoltenberg. Marin and Stoltenberg will not hold a media conference in connection with the meeting.

Stoltenberg also has a meeting with the Swedish Foreign Minister on Thursday Tobias Billström with.