Prime Minister | Marin denies criticism of the lack of measures to balance the public finances

For Sanna Marin, it is important that the government sticks to the capital gains tax it has previously agreed on. At the same time, the government’s working group deals with “what issues may not have time to be taken to parliament”.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) denies the claim that the government did not act to balance the public finances.

The State Economic Research Institute (VATT) has taken a position on the matter in connection with the processing of next year’s budget. It has submitted a statement to the parliament’s economic committee, according to which the budget does not include any essential measures that would significantly balance the situation of the public finances.

“It is noteworthy that, despite the crises encountered, no action has been taken,” the statement states.

VATT points out that a sustainable public economy is the designated goal of the state’s economic policy. Marin replies that the government has worked towards this goal, especially by making structural reforms.

“Of course, not all of the reforms will be reflected in the key figures of the economy yet, as some will come into effect later and the effects of some will only be seen in a longer period of time”, Marin answers.

Why has VATT then assessed that no essential measures have been taken?

“I’m not going to evaluate their statements on behalf of VATT,” says Marin.

For examples among the government’s reforms, the prime minister raises the extension of the compulsory education age and social security reform. He says that compulsory education pays for itself despite the resources it requires. The social security reform, on the other hand, will not come into effect in its entirety until the beginning of the year.

Both of these reforms have been decided before next year’s budget is drawn up.

Marin emphasizes that during the election period, the government program drawn up at the beginning of it has been followed.

“This is how this policy is made. Goals are recorded in the board program”, and they are implemented during the board’s term. I think it is a consistent policy.

In the government program, the government had agreed that next year the public finances would be balanced “in a situation of normal economic growth”. After the program was drawn up, the world and Finland have been tested by the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Responding to crises, Finland, like many others, has quickly become indebted. For next year, Finland is taking on eight billion euros in debt, because the government’s expenditures are higher than its income by this amount.

With the growth of interest expenses, the shadow side of indebtedness is changing from a threat to an acute problem. The interest rate on the government’s ten-year loan has risen from zero to around three percent since the beginning of the year. Acknowledging this requires more and more money.

According to Marin, the state’s goal must be a surplus and balanced economy.

“Of course, indebtedness is a concern. We must strive to ensure that the government debt does not have to be included in the current economy,” he says.

Economy there has been a lively discussion about balancing during the autumn.

The opposition party, the coalition, has proposed that government spending should be cut annually by around one billion euros for the next two election periods. That’s how much it would take to close the current deficit.

Marin does not present Sdp’s schedule to achieve balance.

“It depends on how well we achieve economic growth. It is the biggest determining factor of all,” how debt can be reduced.

The chairman of the party does not provide more detailed financial policies. Sdp is preparing an economic policy program for the parliamentary elections, where, according to Marin, structural issues will be examined.

“We have always made reforms in society” that have aimed at a good everyday life in people’s lives.

According to Marin, adaptation policies are also in the works. They apply to both the income and expenditure side. This would probably mean both reductions in government spending and tightening of taxation.

“It is important for Sdp that we have a strong revenue base and that there are no loopholes in taxation” that erode the tax base.

In the government program, the government is committed to avoid unsustainable indebtedness, which would later force spending cuts or tax increases.

One a recent example of the manipulation of the income base is the planned capital gains tax, the purpose of which is to prevent tax planning.

The tax has been prepared at the Ministry of Finance. Finance Minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) has said that the tax should not be made on her behalf. The tax has been criticized for its supposed small benefit and the harmful image of Finland. Many critics of the proposal have called it an exit tax.

Marin responds by saying that the matter has been agreed between the government partners. He says that he thinks it is important that the settlement is kept.

“I think it is important that this goes forward. This is one example of a loophole we have in taxation. In many countries this kind of tax is already in use”, for example in many European countries.

On the other hand, Marin implies that the government may not be able to stick to all previously agreed issues. Currently, a working group consisting of ministers and state secretaries is discussing which proposals the government still has time to present to parliament.

“We still have a lot of presentations to make, and that’s why we’re now having a discussion about what to prioritize together and what issues we may not have time to take to parliament.

According to Marin, the work of this group is to ensure the passage of the most important and central issues in the parliament. The motions should be in the parliament in mid-November, so that the parliament would certainly have time to deal with them.

According to STT’s information, the shadow five is as it were pre-processing the legal projects for the rest of the term, because the five presidents are currently in a hurry due to, among other things, the world political situation. The government five, i.e. the chairmen of the governing parties, finally approve the decisions.

A government source told STT that the time of the government five is not enough to solve everything.

“I’m not entirely convinced that it will solve all the issues on the table, but at least it will organize more meeting time,” the source puts it.

The government internal problems were also recently seen in the handling of the EU’s restoration regulation.

When the decree was discussed in the parliament’s economic committee, the Sdp, the center and the Rkp took a different position than the Greens and the left-wing coalition.

“Of course, the governing parties have different views on different issues. It is quite natural when it comes to a coalition government. Then different views have to be reconciled. This is how we have operated until now, and we have to trust that we will be able to reconcile different views in the future as well,” says Marin.

A government source describes to STT that the public outcry of the last few weeks has quite a lot of theatrical flavor from some government groups. According to another, despite the desire to appear, no one is about to overthrow the government.

Marin says that as prime minister, his goal is of course that the government continues until the end of its term, i.e. until next spring’s elections. He does not speculate on when the prime minister would state that the government’s ability to function has passed.

“Each government party, for its part, is either committed to government cooperation or not.”