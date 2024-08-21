Prime Minister | Kaikkonen does not want to interfere with Orpo’s holiday guide: it would be good to be clear about the “rules of the game”, he says

Prime minister|It would be good to know the rules of the game, comments the chairman of the center, Antti Kaikkonen, on Orpo’s vacation around the time of the European political community meeting.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) leaving out of the meeting of the European political community in July has aroused criticism in the opposition. Especially in the largest opposition party, Sdp, Orpo’s activities have been criticized.

Later it turned out that Orpo left the meeting for family reasons.

Tuesday Orpo commented, that the absence enabled him to continue his vacation without interruption.

Chairman of the center Antti Kaikkonen comment on the matter at a general level.

“Of course, it would be good to be clear about these questions of the rules of the game, and transparency is also good.”

“The media is that [Orpon ratkaisua] dealt with quite thoroughly that I have nothing special to add to the mix.”

Sdp’s think that, for example, the parliament’s right to access information has been at risk when Finland was not represented at the meeting by the prime minister, but by the president of the republic Alexander Stubb.

Orpo’s activities are made statements also experts. The question of the prime minister’s activities arouses different views among experts. However, they have not seen the activity as directly against the constitution.

It has also been said about Sdp, among other things, that Orpo’s solution was against the spirit of the Constitution.

“Perhaps I would leave this discussion primarily to the academic world at this point,” Kaikkonen commented on the Sdp’s view of the violation of the spirit of the constitution.