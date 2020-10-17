The polls were not wrong. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has swept the legislative elections that have been held this Saturday in New Zealand. The progressive president has achieved for her formation, the Labor Party, the greatest triumph in half a century by achieving an absolute majority that will allow her to govern without the need to forge alliances. Since the electoral reform of 1996, no political force in the country had achieved a result of such magnitude, which is due to the significant support that Ardern, 40, has garnered for his management of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been praised at the level. world.

“New Zealand has shown the greatest support for the Labor Party in at least 50 years,” said the New Zealand Prime Minister emotionally in her speech in the city of Auckland before her euphoric followers to thank the overwhelming victory. With almost all of the scrutiny, Labor won 49% of the vote, which translates to 64 seats, while Judith Collins’ National Party, with which power has historically alternated, reaches 26.9% , which translates into 35 parliamentarians (20 less than in the past elections).

Collins, 61, who took over as head of his party in July, when the National Party changed leadership for the third time this year, congratulated Ardern on the “exceptional” results. The co-leader of the Greens, Marama Davidson – a formation with which Ardern joined in 2017 as well as with the nationalist New Zealand First to govern – also congratulated the president for her resounding victory. Even so, he has expressed that he hopes that his formation will be part of a “strong and truly progressive government.”

Ardern, who has also become a world benchmark for progressive sectors for his defense of the environment, has not yet made it clear whether he will choose to lead the country hand in hand with the Greens, although he does not need them. Among the promises made by the prime minister during her campaign is to ensure that 100% of the electricity the country consumes is generated by renewable energy by 2025. She has also committed to making housing affordable and eliminating child poverty .

But if something stands out right now on his political agenda is to get New Zealand out of the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus as soon as possible, which has caused the first economic recession in the country since 2008. “We will rebuild from Covid: better, stronger and with the answers to what New Zealand is facing, “said Ardern, who stressed that in his next three years in office he will focus his efforts on accelerating the recovery plan that he has already launched.

The New Zealand head of government has on her side an important popular support for her quick and efficient response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made it possible for the territory to register figures that have nothing to do with those of Western countries: about 1,500 infections and 25 deaths. Similarly, Ardern was widely recognized for the forceful yet conciliatory response he gave after the March 15, 2019, supremacist attack on two Christchurch mosques, which killed 51 people.