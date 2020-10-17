For the first time since 1996 and the introduction of proportional voting, a party alone should have an absolute majority in Parliament and thus be able to govern without the support of a coalition in New Zealand.

It is a clear victory. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked her compatriots on Saturday (October 17th) who voted for her Labor Party in the general elections, saying that she thus obtained a mandate to accelerate social reforms in the country.

“After this result, we have a mandate to accelerate our response and the relaunch, and we will start tomorrow”, she told reporters who asked her about her social and environmental reforms.

40-year-old Jacinda Ardern should now have a free hand to implement her program to fight inequalities and promote the well-being of the population promised during her first term but hampered by her alliance with the Nationalist Party New Zealand-First.

“New Zealand has given the Labor Party its strongest support in almost 50 years”, the outgoing Prime Minister told her supporters.“We are not going to take your support for granted. And I can promise you that we will be a governing party for every New Zealander.“, she added.

After a poll widely seen as a referendum on the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis, the Labor Party is expected to have 64 out of 120 seats in New Zealand’s unicameral parliament.