Prime Minister | IS: The reason for Petteri Orpo’s vacation was his wife’s birthday

Prime minister|Orpo did not participate in the meeting of the European Political Community on July 18, but was exceptionally represented by the President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb.

Ilta-Sanom of information according to the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the reason behind the holiday was his wife Niina Kanniainen-Orpon anniversary.

According to STT, Kanniainen-Orpo’s birthday is July 17, i.e. the day before the European Community meeting.

We Women it appears from the relationship interview in January that Kanniainen-Orpo was 49 years old in January. So in July, he will have turned 50 years old.

On July 31, Orpo published pictures of his summer vacation on Instagram. According to the post, Orpo has been hiking with his family in Käsivarren Lapland and Halti. Orpo congratulates his wife on her birthday during the publication.

Orphan absence from the meeting of the European Political Community in Britain in mid-July drew criticismbecause of the meeting is considered to have been heard to the duties of the Prime Minister.

The orphan was replaced by the president of the republic at the meeting Alexander Stubb. The orphan himself could not attend for “family reasons”. He did not want to reveal the reasons to HS in more detail.

STT said on Saturday that the State Council Office (VNK) messages about the secret Orpo’s vacation. The previous prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) corresponding holiday messages were public.

According to Orpo’s staff, the encryption of internal messages has been a common line of duty, and the Prime Minister has not influenced the matter.

Professor of Public Law at the University of Eastern Finland Tomi Voutilainen in my opinion, the Government Office’s interpretation publicity law is very special. According to him, holiday messages are a document referred to in the Publicity Act.