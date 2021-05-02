ofCindy Boden shut down

Fewer corona restrictions for vaccinated people? This is currently the subject of heated debate. A proposal for the tourism industry has now come from Schleswig-Holstein.

Kiel – One of the largest current corona discussions in Germany revolves around easing the measures for vaccinated, tested and recovered people. Individual countries have already put vaccinated people on an equal footing with those who have tested corona and have independently adjusted regulations. The federal government also wants to make a proposal for new regulations in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther (CDU), thinks one step further. He insists on a quick regulation for hotel openings in Germany. “At the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 22nd, we advocated opening up accommodation establishments. They are not a driver of a pandemic, “he told the Daily mirror. “And the faster we can take opening steps, the better.”

Hotel openings for vaccinated and tested people: Daniel Günther makes a suggestion

He has scenarios like this in his head: families who in the future could, for example, go on holiday in hotels on the North Sea with a mixture of a vaccination certificate for their parents and a Corona test certificate for older children. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated [sind], then have to take a test. The protection of others is achieved through different instruments, ”the newspaper quotes him further.

Schleswig-Holstein is a popular tourist region in Germany. But the industry has to fight hard in the Corona months. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the seven-day incidence on Saturday (May 1) is 61.5. This is the lowest value in a comparison of the federal states. This is one of the reasons why the first model projects are already taking place in the region, which should enable the return of tourism. And according to Günther, they are running very successfully. “We have now opened the Schlei region and Eckernförde for tourism projects with hundreds of holiday apartments, hotels and campsites.” The guests were tested several times. “Among the more than 10,000 tests in both regions, we had two handfuls of positives. The majority of them were locals and not tourists. ”

And on Saturday the model project North Friesland started next, which also includes the popular island of Sylt. “There, too, many overnight accommodations are being created with testing,” emphasized Günther.

Daniel Günther (CDU), Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, at a session of the state parliament. © Christian Charisius / dpa

The offer is being accepted more than expected. Günther attributes this to the lack of alternatives in Germany. In the interview, Günther also reminds us once again of what the Society for Aerosol Research said: that infections outside are “almost impossible”. “And on the beach you are now usually in the fresh air,” added Günther.

Loosen corona restrictions for vaccinated people? The federal government is responsible for the ordinance

With the planned ordinance of the federal government, vaccinated and convalescent people are simply to get their basic rights back, which are restricted by the corona measures. The AFP reports on a draft ordinance by the Federal Ministry of Justice, which the news agency has. Accordingly, exceptions to exit and contact restrictions should apply to vaccinated and convalescent people. According to the proposed regulation, the limits on private gatherings do not apply if “only vaccinated and recovered persons participate”. Accordingly, there are initially no plans to make it easier to stay overnight in a hotel or the like.

Explanation: According to the planned regulation, “an asymptomatic person who is in possession of a vaccination certificate issued for them” is vaccinated. Complete vaccination protection exists 14 days after the last vaccination – three of the four approved vaccines require two vaccinations. Anyone who has had a coronavirus infection needs proof of recovery accordingly. The previous infection must be proven by a PCR test that was performed at least 28 days and a maximum of six months ago. (cibo / AFP)

