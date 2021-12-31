Prime Minister In her New Year’s message, Prime Minister Sanna Marin commented on the NATO debate: “We also maintain the opportunity to apply for NATO membership”

The main focus of the greeting again this year on the corona pandemic.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) focused this year’s New Year’s greetings on the corona pandemic and vaccinations, but also commented on Finland’s NATO membership debate.

According to the Prime Minister, Finland should hold on to the possibility of applying for membership of the military alliance NATO, while Finland will intensify defense co-operation with the European Union.

“We also maintain the opportunity to apply for NATO membership. We need to cherish this freedom of choice and consider it real, because it concerns the right of each country to decide on its own security solutions. It is one of the foundations of European security enshrined in the OSCE Principles (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe). We showed that we learn from the past. We hold on to our room for maneuver, ”Marin said in a greeting to STT.

However, the main focus of the message was on the coronary pandemic and especially on vaccinations. Marin urged all Finns to take coronary vaccinations.

“If you haven’t taken the vaccine yet, do it now. Taking the vaccine is a responsible act to protect yourself, your loved ones and society as a whole. By taking vaccines, you protect our health from strain. It is a matter of solidarity. We all need to get out of the pandemic, ”Marin said.

Prime minister also recalled the regional elections in January and encouraged citizens to go to the polls.

“The regional elections decide on basic services that are important for people’s everyday lives. Until now, the organization of social welfare, health care and rescue has been the responsibility of municipalities. In the future, they will be the responsibility of the welfare areas. There are many skilled and motivated candidates in the election. I encourage everyone to vote in the January election, ”he said.

“The regional elections are about basic services that are important to the people, the importance of which has been further emphasized by the corona crisis,” Marin said.