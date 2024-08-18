Prime Minister | IL: Petteri Orpo’s encrypted holiday message was revealed

Prime minister|Iltalehti says that it has received information from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s entourage about a holiday message secreted by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Iltalehten by prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the vacation message was a sentence long and the message said that the Prime Minister is on vacation on July 18. Iltalehti says that the information comes from Orpo’s close circle.

STT told on Saturday that the Prime Minister’s Office (VNK) is hiding messages regarding the Prime Minister’s vacation.

STT did not receive a message or messages from the government office in which the Prime Minister’s vacation for that day had been agreed upon before the vacation was confirmed. According to the office, the exchange of messages is not an official document within the meaning of the Publicity Act.

Orphan did not attend the meeting of the European Political Community on 18 July. At that time, Finland was exceptionally represented by the president of the republic Alexander Stubb.

According to the Cabinet Office, the day in question had been confirmed as Orpo’s holiday on June 6. In the holiday calendar confirmed on May 23, July 18 was marked as the Prime Minister’s working day.

Orpo did not comment on the matter to STT. On the other hand, Orpo’s staff said that the encryption of internal messages has been a common line of duty.

Orpo has said that he was prevented from participating in the meeting due to family reasons. He did not reveal the reasons to HS in more detail.

Public law professor Tomi Voutilainen The University of Eastern Finland told STT that it was clear that it was not an internal working document.

According to him, holiday messages are a document referred to in the Publicity Act, when the Prime Minister informs the Prime Minister’s Office that he is on vacation on a certain day or is otherwise prevented from performing his duties.

Voutilainen thought the Government Office’s interpretation of the Publicity Act was very special.