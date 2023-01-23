Prime Minister | Haavisto: UM is preparing a statement on the prime minister’s security policy advisor

“I think that in some cases it is good to make such changes in connection with the government program,” says Pekka Haavisto, commenting on the planned own security policy advisor for the prime minister.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) commented on HS on Monday Mightily reported information according to which the prime minister is planning to have his own security policy advisor in the government office.

According to Haavisto, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UM) is currently preparing a statement on the matter.

“As a politician, I always think that such big changes very close to elections are changes that concern the next government more than this government. I think that in some cases it is good to make such changes in connection with the government program.”

New in the memorandum describing the task, seen by Yle, the project is justified by the fact that the task and its own unit planned for it “would strengthen the capabilities of the Prime Minister’s Office to assist the prime minister in the security policy matters that fall under his duties, as required by NATO membership”.

According to Yle, the project has hardly been discussed among the governing parties.