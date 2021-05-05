ofFelix Durach shut down

In order to stimulate tourism in the EU again, a green pass is to be introduced in mid-June. Italy will open to vaccinated tourists as early as mid-May.

Rome – whether hiking in South Tyrol, windsurfing on Lake Garda or swimming on the Mediterranean coast. Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. Due to the ongoing effects of the corona pandemic, however, it was unclear for a long time when and to what extent a holiday in Italy would be possible in 2021. Good news for everyone who was planning a trip to the southern European country came from Rome on Tuesday.

Summer vacation despite the corona crisis: Italy receives vaccinated tourists as early as May

At a meeting of the tourism ministers of the G20 countries on Tuesday, the participants discussed the introduction of an EU Corona passport, which should make tourist travel easier in summer. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced after the video conference that the so-called Green Passport will in all likelihood be fully operational in the second half of June.

In Italy, however, such a document allowing freedom of travel is expected as early as mid-May. Then, for example, people who have been vaccinated should be able to go on vacation to Italy again relatively easily. In this context, Draghi promoted the national tourist regions. “It is time for you to book a vacation in Italy,” announced the 73-year-old.

Summer vacation in the Corona crisis: G20 round hopes for a “green passport” for travel

Italy will chair the G20 round in 2021. That is why Rome organized the Conference of Line Ministers. The aim was to give a signal to restart the tourism industry, which was hit by the pandemic. In the European Union (EU) there are great hopes for the digital Green Passport. Brussels is working on such a certificate. Vaccinations, tests and survived infections should be saved in the document. fd / dpa