Giorgia Meloni is traveling to Kiev on board a train that left Poland on Monday evening, the arrival is scheduled for late morning. In between, ten hours of rails and snowflakes. “Ukraine can count on Italy at 360 degrees”, says the premier. Telephone conversation between the Italian premier and the American president: focus on close coordination for support for Kiev.

At 2 in the morning, 1.57 to be precise, the train with the Italian delegation bound for Kiev crosses the border and enters Ukrainian territory. Late on the roadmap due to the arrival of American President Joe Biden who, due to stringent security measures, consequently slows down the movements of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Arriving in Warsaw yesterday afternoon, the Italian premier met Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, then President Andrzej Duda.

So the arrival at Rzeszôu airport, with the obligatory stop of about an hour waiting for Air Force One carrying the White House occupant to take off. The two planes were ‘parked’ about a kilometer apart for a long time, but there was no possibility of meeting between the two presidents.

Biden’s armored agenda did not allow for changes in plans in the running, but a phone call between the two shored up, or rather reaffirmed, support for Ukraine. Where today Meloni will arrive in the late morning, a delay that could change the agenda of the premier, who, in addition to the obligatory stop in Kiev by Volodymyr Zelensky, should visit Bucha and Irpin, to see the face of the war up close. At the Przemysl railway station the blue train bound for Ukraine awaits the Italian delegation late at night.