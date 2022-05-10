FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN WASHINGTON. They sit below the portrayal of Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosvelt, directors of wars that history has somehow called “just”. Wars that have served to bring peace, to stop racial or ethnic slaughter, to create a nation by making it rise from its divisions, to bring down slavery at home or to fight rampant Nazism. On the model of these two American presidents who observe two Western leaders at the formal greeting above the fireplace in the Oval Office, Mario Draghi asks Joe Biden a question that sounds almost like an invitation to another war that both consider right because he is the daughter of massive and unexpected resistance of the Ukrainians: what to do to stop the massacre, to bring peace, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible?

The question that Draghi brings as a dowry, representing Europe, first of all involves the United States and the United Kingdom, their willingness to find or not the word negotiated in their vocabulary. “Start over with credible negotiations,” says Draghi. Perhaps starting from a high-level contact between the US and Russia. In the meeting behind closed doors, the premier asks Biden when they face the enormous risk of a global food crisis. Urging Putin on wheat could be a starting point. According to the Italian government, if there is room for negotiation, it must be explored. But you have to make it compact. And the great fear that is experienced in the highest spheres of diplomacy in Rome is precisely not to succeed, to end up exhausted and not find a negotiating synthesis for the various positions on the field.

Among Draghi’s advisers it is easy to read how the trip to Washington is inevitably accompanied by the words of Emmanuel Macron. The humiliation of Russia, after the end of the war, cannot be the goal, according to the French president. As happened in Versailles, after the First World War, when Europe tried to be reborn on the financial ruins of Germany. This is the other big question facing the West. As a senior source in Italian diplomacy explains, now is the time to deal with Vladimir Putin’s “strategic failure”. A scenario with which it is necessary to confront, for Europeans, and which is the background to the position expressed by Draghi, yesterday with Biden. The mission serves to consolidate the trust between the US administration and Palazzo Chigi. Italy has a crucial role, because of a balance between the different impulses that are stirring within the European Union and NATO. Between the hawks of the East, on the one hand, who, supported by British and American pressures, push for Putin’s capitulation, to the point of evoking regime change in Moscow, and Turkey which insists on the path of diplomatic negotiation and has aimed on the shore of Rome. The necessary condition, however, is a ceasefire. It always comes back there. How to get there? Americans believe little. Italy wants to believe in it more. It must, according to Draghi. It is the categorical imperative to seek peace, without however discouraging the aid strategylitari and sanctions. Which remain, and indeed will be strengthened with heavier material, with greater investments in weapons, perhaps with more men, without any failure regarding the process of liberation from Moscow’s gas and oil.

Biden acknowledges this to Draghi when he says that “there is one thing in particular” that he appreciates in the Italian prime minister and that is his effort “to keep NATO and the EU together”. It’s a significant concession, because the head of the White House admits how “difficult” it was just two months ago “to believe they would go hand in hand.” Draghi “has succeeded in this,” he adds and really seems to be holding open the door which, according to more and more sources in the Italian government, could lead to his appointment as head of the Atlantic Alliance after the expected farewell of the current secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

In the end, after the one-hour confrontation, there is no joint press conference. It seems to be a specific American will. Draghi will respond to journalists this morning at the Italian embassy in Washington, where he will have the opportunity to address the other points of the confrontation one by one. Those currently most important for the Italian and European agenda remain energy and food costs, on which Draghi has obtained guarantees from Biden. To calm oil prices, the United States announced a release of up to 240 million barrels from strategic reserves at home. The EU will also obtain 15 billion more liquid gas from the US, 50 billion until 2030. Thanks to the diversification of sources, the farewell to Rome’s dependence on Moscow is a matter of no more than two years. Now the great challenge is food security, which for Italy is an even more felt issue because it concerns the countries on the African border from which the flows of refugees depart. The premier puts it together with Libya’s eternal unfinished business at the top of the bilateral agenda. “We must ask Russia to unblock the grain blocked in Ukrainian ports,” said Draghi. “There are millions of tons blocked, we risk a food crisis in Africa” ​​confirms Biden. They both know that all of this could quickly and dramatically translate into millions of starving people marching to the Mediterranean.