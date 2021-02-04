Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi began his consultations today, Thursday, to reach a parliamentary majority ready to support his government, after President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella assigned him the task of getting Italy out of the political crisis.

Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, is meeting in the capital, Rome, with the leaders of the most prominent parties to assess their willingness to support a national unity government he has been tasked with forming.

It has already won the support of some of the most prominent organizations represented in Parliament, but the “Five Stars” movement, which alone accounts for about a third of the seats in the House and Senate, has not yet supported Draghi.

The outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who was supported until the end by the “Five Star” movement and was very close to it without being a member in it, was forced to resign last week after the collapse of his coalition due to the withdrawal of the “Italia FIFA” party led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. .

The Five Star Movement and its allies from the Democratic Party (center-left) failed to try to form a new government, so President Mattarella summoned Mario Draghi to the rescue.

Conte, who is popular in opinion polls, pledged today, Thursday, not to be an “obstacle” to Draghi, wishing him “good luck.” “I have always worked for the good of the country,” he said in a press statement, which is his first since the appointment of Draghi, whom he met at length yesterday, Wednesday, and could be assigned to a ministerial portfolio, according to the press.

But Draghi, a prominent economist, is a tough job. Italy is facing the Covid-19 crisis, which has caused nearly 90,000 deaths, and the government must present by the end of April a plan to revive its economy, thanks to major financial aid from the European Union.