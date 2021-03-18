Further openings after the Corona summit can be ruled out. Even the last ones were a mistake, says Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer.

Hamm – The number of infections with the Coronavirus* continues to rise. What does that say about the resolutions of the federal-state meeting at the beginning of March? A prime minister took no notice of the federal government on this question, writes calf*.

Saxony’s country manager Michael Kretschmer said the openings were wrong and the experiment failed*. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also called for a tougher course before the next Corona summit. *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.