Learning from experience is particularly important in everyday political corona. Politicians have to admit possible mistakes in order not to slip even deeper into the spiral of consequences. A comment.

Munich – You really don’t have to be friends of the Thuringian Left Prime Minister belong. But Bodo Ramelow was clever and courageous. “The Chancellor was right, I was wrong, ”he says bluntly. From summer to winter he underestimated the virus and the necessary lockdown, guided by “erroneous hope”. No malice: the radicalism with which he misjudged the central Policy field admits is extremely rare. No one who erred like him had the courage to do so. This goes far beyond the abstract Jens Spahn sentence that one will have to forgive a lot after the pandemic.

Corona policy as a balance between damage of different sizes

corona fighting means learning something new every day. That’s exciting because it’s the mechanisms politics and media – be right or cost what it wants to get right later – contradicts. Learning systems have to steer through this crisis. error politics does quite a lot: the EU when ordering vaccines, the countries when digitizing schools, to single out just two. Difficult but rarely irreversible. Anyone who stubbornly defends this and brushes off criticism instead of massively changing direction is committing the even more fatal consequential mistake. This also applies the other way around, for closings that may be excessive or ineffective. Corona policy is more and more a trade-off between damage of different sizes.

The people, almost all of whom im corona-Everyday life also make mistakes, understand quite well even in the election year, when someone at the top says: “I was wrong.” In autumn you will certainly not vote for someone who is constantly wrong. But maybe the one who has learned the fastest and most believable from the experience.

A comment by Christian Deutschländer, Head of Politics at Münchner Merkur