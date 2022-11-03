How did you feel about this matter?

The former prime minister’s coalition won 64 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid admitted on Thursday (3) defeat in legislative elections to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will return to power after about a year and a half away. The final numbers of the poll were released two days after the Israeli population went to the polls.

“The State of Israel is above any political consideration,” Lapid said in a statement, reproduced by The Times of Israel’s website. “I wish Netanyahu good luck for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel.” Lapid’s office said it had already given instructions for the transition of power.

Netanyahu’s coalition won 64 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Tuesday’s vote. This was Israel’s fifth election in less than four years.

The outgoing government dissolved the Knesset in June after losing a parliamentary majority and called for early elections.

This coalition, made up of eight parties from across the political spectrum, formed a government after the March 2021 election, in which Netanyahu’s Likud party received the most votes but failed to form a coalition. Lapid, leader of the second-placed party, won support and his coalition ousted Netanyahu from power after 12 straight years as prime minister. His absence from the Israeli executive, however, proved to be short-lived.

In this week’s election, Likud won 32 seats. Its biggest ally to gain a majority was the right-wing Religious Zionism party, which won 14 seats, the third largest vote.