If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can download them on your PC from July 1.

No two words make people so happy as “free games.” Well, maybe a “yes, I do” is there, there, but wedding rings do not offer 6 free PC games as they do in Prime Gaming. The Amazon Prime gaming service will welcome this half a dozen games in July that cover a wide variety of proposals, from cyberpunk detective adventures to post-post-apocalyptic roguelikes (now you will understand), through the fear of the villains of Gotham.

Yes, Prime Gaming’s new batch of free games include one of Batman’s recent adventures, the Dark Knight who never rests, and neither does crime. In the same way as in previous periods, these free PC games can be claimed from July 1, just by having an active Amazon Prime subscription. And the titles in question are the following:

Free Prime Gaming Games in July

Batman: The Enemy Within: this is the second season of Telltale’s adventures inspired by the DC hero, with the style so characteristic of this now-defunct studio, where every decision, and every answer , will determine the fate of Batman.

RAD – A post-apocalyptic roguelike, as we mentioned earlier. In this crazy proposal from the parents of Psychonauts we face a world that has suffered not one, but two different "armageddon", all with the humor of Double Fine and an eighties setting full of radiation and mutations.

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature: winner of several narrative awards in 2019, this indie proposal from La Belle Games allows us to rewrite Frankenstein's story our way, on an introspective journey with decision making and an artistic style that enters through the eyes.

Tales of the Neon Sea: Have you ever wanted to be detectives in a cyberpunk world? Well, say no more, Tales of the Neon Sea is just what you are looking for, a detective adventure with pixel art, where you will solve crimes and puzzles in a futuristic city of sin.

Automachef – Bringing Factorio's gameplay into a restaurant kitchen might sound crazy, but Automachef isn't afraid of anything. This Hermes and Team17 proposal will make you create culinary assembly lines to solve their complex puzzles, and get the dishes to the customers without the kitchen burning.

Portal Dogs: Puzzles with dogs. Isn't that enough? Well, we add platforming, humor and some action. In Portal Dogs we play the King of Dogs, with which we will guide our subjects to the nearest portal to overcome their levels. The grace? What we will handle all the dogs at the same time. Not everything was going to be so simple …

We remind you, again, that these 6 free Prime Gaming games They can be claimed from July 1, so that they become part of your libraries. If one of them catches your attention, and you want to know more information about them, do not hesitate to review the analysis of Batman: The Enemy Within, as well as the review of RAD, available on our website.

