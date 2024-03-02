













Amazon, through Prime Gaming, has several new features for video game fans, and especially for those who follow the animated series Invincible and the live-action of fallout. But it is better to go in parts.

Regarding the first, it is to celebrate the premiere of the second half of the second season of Invinciblewhose new episodes will be released on March 14, 2024. A very special title will be available at no cost.

This is Invincible Presents: Atom Evewhich will be a Free Game with Prime and can be obtained for free between March 14 and 21.

This is a visual novel or visual novel focused on the superheroine Atom Eve, which is published by Skybound Games.

You have to make decisions to develop your powers throughout the story as well as participate in comic-style combat and experience an original narrative with great visual style.

Fountain: GOG.

Apart from Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and as we mentioned before it can be achieved Fallout 2 as a free title from March 7, 2024 along with other Games with Prime.

This is how Amazon celebrates the live-action series of fallout, one of the great Prime Video exclusives. As on other occasions, every Thursday of the current month, players will be able to claim free video games through different online stores.

The following is the release schedule for free Prime Gaming titles (primegaming.com) and where you can get them to enjoy on your computer:

7 of March Fallout 2 [GOG Code].

7 of March Scarf [Amazon Games App].

March 14 Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame [Amazon Games App].

March 14 Invincible Presents: Atom Eve [Epic Games Store].

March 21st Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove [Legacy Games Code].

Fountain: PrimeGaming.

28th March Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop [Amazon Games App].

28th March Through the Darkest of Times [Amazon Games App].

28th March Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker [Amazon Games App].

Apart from Invincible, fallout and Prime Gaming we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

