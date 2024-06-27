Amazon revealed its lineup of video games that will be available on Prime Gaming in July 2024. This includes very popular titles such as Star Wars: KOTOR II, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge And several more.

But that’s not the only thing that will be available, there will also be a varied and outstanding selection of software; among the new features are: Youtubers Life 2, Maneater, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Cat Quest II, Midnight Fight Express and more.

Prime Gaming will be Prime Day 2024, which is from July 16 to 17. But members will be able to claim some games before then. That will be from June 24 to July 16, and specifically there are 15 PC titles at no extra cost.

It is among them that it is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic either KOTOR IIlike Hitman Absolution, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles either TMNT Shredder’s Revenge and Call of Juarezjust to mention a few.

While some video games are already available to claim on Prime Gaming, there are others that will be available in a few weeks. It is for the same reason that Amazon shared the release calendar so that you do not miss the opportunity to get them and you can see it below:

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Deceive Inc. [Epic Games Store].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart [Legacy Games Code].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – The Invisible Hand [Amazon Games App].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Call of Juarez [GOG Code].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Forager [GOG Code].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Card Shark [Epic Games Store].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Heaven Dust 2 [Amazon Games App].

[Prime Day Lead-up] Available now – Soulstice [Epic Games Store].

[Prime Day Lead-up] 3rd of July – Wall World [Amazon Games App].

[Prime Day Lead-up] 3rd of July – Hitman: Absolution [GOG Code].

[Prime Day Lead-up] 3rd of July – Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood [GOG Code].

[Prime Day Lead-up] July 11 – TMNT Shredder’s Revenge [Epic Games Store].

[Prime Day Lead-up] July 11 – STAR WARS: KOTOR II – The Sith Lords [Amazon Games App].

[Prime Day Lead-up] July 11 – Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX [Epic Games Store].

[Prime Day Lead-up] July 11 – Samurai Bringer [Amazon Games App].

July 18 – Youtubers Life 2 [Amazon Games App].

July 18 – Maneater [Epic Games Store].

July 18 – Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App].

July 25 – Cat Quest II [GOG Code].

July 25 – Midnight Fight Express [GOG Code].

July 25 – Masterplan Tycoon [Amazon Games App].

Fountain: Prime Gaming.

As on other occasions, Amazon members can claim these Prime Gaming offers for a limited time on the Amazon website. primegaming.comIf you want to obtain more information about this, it is best to visit the primegaming.blog.

On the occasion of Prime Day many offers will be available and they can be taken advantage of. It doesn’t hurt to keep an eye out for any other Amazon announcements.

Apart from Prime Gaming we have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.