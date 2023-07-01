













In Prey Prime Gaming users will be able to enter a claustrophobic and interesting space experience. TOHere they take control of Morgan Yu on the space station Talos I, which has been invaded by extraterrestrial creatures known as Typhoons. This makes him start a journey to escape the station and find out why they are here.

As for Baldur’s Gate II, it is an RPG from BioWare which is played from an isometric perspective. Perhaps its release here was meant to coincide with the sequel’s release on August 3rd.

The next gift from Prime Gaming is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. This game puts us in control of a secret apprentice of Darth Vader who is dedicated to hunting Jedis. However, his journey ends up pitting him against his own master. Not to mention, players can make a number of decisions that alter the path of their story.

Finally we have Shovel Knight: Showdowna fighting game featuring the eponymous knight and company. These gift sets will be released every week between now and July 11 in celebration of Prime Day. Which of them will you download?

What else does Prime Gaming have in store for July?

Prime Gaming subscribers will also receive four additional free games during the month of July. These are Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, NAIRI: Tower of Shirin, wytchwood and Lunar Ax. So they could add up to eight new games to their catalog this month.

As if that were not enough, there will also be exclusive rewards for its members in different games. Between them there are 5 level jumps for Overwatch 2as well as a package for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Diablo IV is another rewarding title as it will offer you the Brackets Fetch mount pack. Finally, Pokémon GO you will have a timed excursion exclusively for members. Already subscribed?

