There’s no better way to start the year than with a video game, especially if you’ve never played it before and get paid for doing absolutely nothing. In this case, Prime Gaming from Amazon will give away during the month The Evil Within 2 from Bethesda.

It is worth remembering that you have Prime Gaming as long as you are subscribed to Amazon Prime. That way you can claim The Evil Within 2 for PC. Best of all, it’s very easy to claim the game, you just need to be a GOG subscriber and redeem the code.

For those who don’t know, this horror title published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by Tango Gameworks puts you in the shoes of Sebastián Castellanos who has to save his daughter and will have to descend into the world of STEM.

One detail that you should not lose sight of is that this video game can be claimed between January 3 and February 1, while the code will be available until February 15 on GOG.com, so this is a good time to get it.

It’s not just The Evil Within 2, there are other free games on Prime Gaming as well.

In addition to The Evil Within 2, at Prime Gaming you can claim all kinds of games. we still have Dishonored 2, Twinkle Star Sprites, Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers, Breathedge, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Beat Cop, Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, Faraway 2 – Jungle Escape, Metal Slug, The Last Blade, The Last Blade 2 , The King of Fighters 2003, Metal Slug X, The Last Blade, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection and Metal Slug 3.

It’s worth noting that most of the aforementioned games will require you to install the Prime Gaming launcher in order to play, which is lightweight and you don’t have to suffer much. Let’s say that it is designed for pure classic games.

What do you think of the aforementioned selection of games? Were there any that caught your attention?