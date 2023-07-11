The fourth and last game given by Prime Gaming to its subscribers for Prime Day is available today. It’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and can be redeemed immediately, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Games giveaway for Prime Day

After redeeming the game (just press the green redeem button) you will find it added to your Amazon Games client game library, where you just need to install it to be ready to play.

The titles given away by Amazon for Prime Day to Prime subscribers are: Prey (redeemable on GOG), Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Shovel Knight: Showdown and, indeed, Star Wars: The Force unleashed.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is a third-person action dating back to 2008 that puts the player in the role of a Sith apprentice of Darth Vader. During the adventure you will have to learn how to use the lightsaber and the powers deriving from the force, in decidedly spectacular combat sequences.

There are currently 43 free games for Prime Gaming subscribers, including a huge selection of games originally released on Neo Geo, the enhanced version of Neverwinter Nights and the adventure Once Upon a Jester.