Amazon revealed its list of Prime Gaming video games for September 2024 and there are several that stand out. Especially those based on The Lord of the Rings franchise. But not only is software of this type available but also related to Borderlands and tomb Raider.

In fact, it is part of the first wave of titles arriving this month on this platform, and it is certainly a good opportunity to get them.

Among the highlights already available in Prime Gaming for September 2024 are: Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, Lego The Lord of the Rings, Borderlands 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

These are just to mention a few. Regarding the second wave, perhaps they will catch your attention. Tales from the Borderlands and 9 Years of Shadows; in the third, Lego The Hobbit; and in the fourth, Black Desert.

Prime Gaming games, when downloaded and stored on the player’s system, are still there without any problem even after the subscription expires.

It is a very convenient service and that is the reason why it has so many affiliates. The full list of September 2024 releases is as follows:

Available now:

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Borderlands 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

GreedFall: Gold Edition

Eternights

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition

Minabo – A Walk through Life

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

September 12:

Tales from the Borderlands

9 Years of Shadows

Moonlighter

Cursed to Golf

Hell Pie

Showgunners

Arcadegeddon

Golfie

September 19:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

The Falconeer

Lego The Hobbit

I Love Finding Cats & Pups: Collector’s Edition

Kerbal Space Program

September 26:

Ghost Song

Black Desert

Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition

Ynglet

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Players affiliated with the Prime Gaming Luna channel also have access to various video games in September, and they are the following:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Whisker Waters

Super Meat Boy Forever

CleM

XDefiant

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Lego Fortnite

Rocket Racing

Fortnite

Trackmania

