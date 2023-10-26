













Prime Gaming reveals its free games for November with Knights of the Old Republic as its heavyweight | TierraGamer









Throughout the month of November, Primer Gaming will be giving away different games to its subscribers. Here we leave you a complete list of the games, as well as the times when they will be available. Don’t forget to download any of them as soon as you have the chance.

Rage 2: Deluxe Edition – November 2

Centipede: Recharged – November 9

Evan’s Remains -November 10

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery – November 16

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – November 16

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – November 22

Black Widow: Recharged – November 23

Orten was the case – November 30

Caverns of Mars: Recharged – November 30

We recommend you: How to get free video games for PC on Steam

So there you have nine games that can be yours completely free just for being Prime Gaming subscribers. Don’t forget that they are available from the established date until sometime in the following month. So don’t waste your time downloading the one that interests you.

What other rewards does Prime Gaming bring in November?

Of course, free games aren’t the only thing Prime Gaming has to offer for November. You will also have rewards for certain specific titles. Among these, content packs and loots for Fall Guys, League or Legends, Battlefield 2042 and Diablo IV.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

The reality is that there are too many rewards for players. If you want to know the complete list you can find it at this link. Don’t forget that to get them you just have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime. Will they take advantage of these benefits?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)