Prime Gaming subscribers of Amazon they have 10 free games to claim. That’s right, to close this 2022 with a flourish, the platform decided to give away 10 titles that will be available to download from now until January 3, 2023.

It should be noted that, among the titles that were released, we can mostly see arcade deliveries. So if you like these types of games, you won’t want to miss a single one of these titles. Surely one of the Prime Gaming selection will serve you to spend the rest of the Christmas holidays.

The delivery of 10 free games is as follows:

Dishonored 2

metal slug

Real Bout Fatal Fury

metal slug x

The King of Fighters 2003

metal slug 3

The Last Blade

Twinkle Star Sprites

The Last Blade 2

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

What better than celebrating this winter season with the nostalgia of the most popular classic arcade video games. Besides, Prime Gaming gives away the sagas with various titlesso you won’t be left with gaps when you finish one of the games.

However, in addition to the 10 free games that Prime Gaming revealed, we must remember that every week subscribers have rewards and free titles they can easily get.

Though, thanks to the 40th anniversary of SNK is that 24 different titles were released—Additional features. Apparently Prime Gaming is giving away everything he can get, he’s an excellent Santa Claus.

How much does a Prime Gaming subscription cost?

Amazon provides a uniform service that covers music, movies and series, video games, and even fast shipping at no additional cost.

The Amazon subscription includes Prime Gaming, its music section, Prime Video, and free shipping, all for 99 MXN per month or 899 MXN annually.

