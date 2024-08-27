Coming to Prime Video on August 29 the second season of its exclusive series The Rings of Power. Since this is part of the universe of The Lord of the Ringswill celebrate its launch by giving away a couple of the most beloved games from this franchise on Prime Gaming.

Surely fans already know what games are involved. The pair of titles that will be given away at Prime Gaming are Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and LEGO: The Lord of the Rings. The first of them is closely related to the creation of the rings that give the saga its name and the other lets us relive the trilogy of films, so they work as an excellent complement.

Shadow of Mordor It is an action and adventure game where we control Talion. A man who, after the death of his family at the hands of Sauron’s followers, embarks on a quest for revenge. Furthermore, his spirit ends up combined with that of Celebrimbor, creator of the rings, who also seeks to destroy the dark lord.

We recommend: The Rings of Power season 2 promises to show part of Sauron’s past

LEGO: The Lord of the Rings lets you relive the most important points of the trilogy from The Fellowship of the Ring to The Return of the King in LEGO form. Of course, with all the humor that is characteristic of these games. So if you are a fan or just want a couple of great games, don’t forget to claim them on Prime Gaming.

What do I need to get these free Prime Gaming games?

To get these free Prime Gaming games, all you need is to have an active Amazon Prime subscription. With that alone, you have access to the games they give away every month.The only thing you need to worry about is whether your computer is capable of running them.

Something we should mention is that Both games will be available to claim starting August 29th. Those interested in them will receive a code that they can redeem on the GOG site and both titles will be completely theirs without spending a cent. Will you download them?

