Prime Gaming announced monthly benefits for its subscribers, however this month’s releases have a special theme, it’s about African-American history that deserves a celebration. This consists of the disclosure and recognition of it. And the best way in which Prime Gaming can do it is through the dissemination of the video game developed by African-Americans, so it will give away some titles for free.

However, along with this, you have your usual handout of free titles. Below we tell you what they are and the dates from which they will be available. Remember that They are deliveries for every Friday:

February 2: The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition Master Onsen

February 9: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield Divine Knockout



February 16th: One Hand Clapping BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

23 of February: Space Crew: Legendary Edition Tunche Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator



However, from the Prime Gaming list, 4 titles by African-American creators stand out:

Master Onsen

A very memorable delivery. In this you can have your hot springs business and you will have to do different experiments to provide relief to your clients who will present different ailments.

Source: Whitethorn Games

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

Set in a futuristic Detroit, You will embody Wally and try to escape with a stolen treasure. You will live a kind of persecution until you find your way home again.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

It is an arcade brawler-shooter-slasher. It is mentioned that the quality is perfect, you will not find desynchronization in any shot. Quite an experience.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

on the black market —specialized in the sale of organs—, you will be a merchant that he will face mysterious and dangerous people, while dealing with strange organs. You will try to survive and get profit from trade.

How much does the subscription cost?

To obtain it you must hire Amazon Prime membership consisting of Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and unlimited priority shipping.

The monthly cost is 99 MXN. Nevertheless, the annual subscription costs 899 MXN.

