Amazon has revealed what they will be free games for January given to subscribers to Prime Gamingits subscription service linked to Amazon Prime, which yields rewards for the most popular games, the possibility of trying some titles using Amazon Luna (Amazon's cloud gaming service) and, indeed, complete downloadable games.
There are four games in total: Endling – Extinction is Forever, Apico, Atari Mania and Yars: Recharged.
The 4 games
- Endling – Extinction is Forever – January 4 – Amazon Games App – Adventure in which you play as the last living person on Earth, fighting to survive the disasters caused by mankind. A very touching and decidedly contemporary fairy tale.
- Apic – January 11th – Amazon Games App – Simulator in which the player must raise bees, the last hope for the Earth.
- Atari Mania – January 18 – Epic Games Store – Collection of Atari-themed minigames in the style of Warioware. It is a small and fast title, full of joy and love for retrogaming.
- Yars: Recharged – January 25 – Epic Games Store – Modernized version of one of the absolute classics of the world of video games: Yars' Revenge.
If you're interested, go on Prime Gaming and in the meantime redeem the other available games.
As the official FAQ says: “Prime Gaming offers full games, a monthly secondary Twitch channel (if available), and more. Included with an Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.”
