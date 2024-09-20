In these 48 hours the e-commerce giant will allow exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers to access a series of unique discounts, to start doing your Christmas shopping or simply to buy that product that we have had on our wish list for a long time.

Promotions never stop and Amazon is always ready to start special discount periods to allow buyers to take advantage of new and interesting offers. The company has in fact announced the Prime Deals Party which is expected for October 8th and 9th .

Access Prime for free and some promotions already active

If you want to take advantage of the Prime Day discounts but you are not subscribed to the service, no problem: you can take advantage of the 30 Free Days of Prime, Claim Nowso you can be ready for October. Prime includes several benefits, in addition to discounts, such as faster shipping, access to Prime Video (with exclusive movies and TV series at no additional cost) and more.

Plus, as you can see above, Prime members can also claim a promotion right now: four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to a vast catalog of songs without ads and with infinite skips.

As always, we suggest you start browsing on the Amazon page – for example starting from official page of the Feast of Offerings, already active – to save the products you would like to buy in a wish list: this way, when promotions start, you can quickly see if the items you need have dropped in price.

Still speaking of promotions, we also point out that Amazon Audible is on promotion for three months at no cost.