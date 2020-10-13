B.When buying a television, there are almost no upper price limits. The trend is towards larger and larger devices with ever sharper resolution.

On Amazon Prime Day you have the opportunity to purchase TV sets at reduced prices. However, the offer is huge. Here you can find out the most important information about the current models – and what you should know in general about the Amazon Prime Day offers.

The best TV offers at a glance

Grundig Vision 6 – Fire TV Edition for 199.00 EUR instead of 279.00 EUR

40 inch (102 cm)

Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels

Smart TV: Integration of live TV channels and streaming channels, apps and music

Alexa voice control, Magic Fidelity

Sonorous sound

LG 4K Smart TV for EUR 309.00 instead of EUR 413.61

43 inch (109 cm)

4K with direct LEDs and a wide viewing angle

Two-stage noise reduction and AI sound

HDR support

Smart TV

Samsung QLED 4K for 749.00 EUR instead of 1,199.00 EUR

43 inch (109 cm)

4K / Ultra HD, 100% color volume

Support of various streaming services such as Netflix, Zattoo, YouTube, ARD, Madome etc.

Alexa voice control

Chic design

Hisense 50AE7000F for EUR 299.99 instead of EUR 374.00

50 inch (127 cm)

4K resolution

DTS Studio Sound offers a unique sound experience

Smart TV: Integration of video, Netflix, YouTube, DAZN, Maxdome and much more

Bluetooth

Samsung 4K TV (55 inches) for 399 instead of 499 EUR

Type: 4K UHD, Flat, LED TV, Frameless Night Black

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Airplay 2, Bixby integrated

For 399 euros instead of the regular 499 euros

Samsung QLED for 749.00 EUR instead of 1,299.00 EUR. You save 550 EUR.

55 inch (140 cm)

4K, LED

Smart Things Dashboard

Chic design

Samsung TU7079 LED TV for EUR 549.00 instead of EUR 799.00

65 inches (165 cm)

4K UHD, Flat, PurColor

Smart TV: Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Airplay2, Bixby integrated

LG for 839.00 EUR instead of 1,599.00 EUR. You save 760 EUR.

75 in. (191 cm) model LG75UN71006LC

UHD television

4K IPS LCD TV with direct LEDs and a wide viewing angle

Two-stage noise reduction and AI sound

Smart TV: Google Assistant, Alex, AirPlay 2, HomeKit

Amazon Prime Day: you should know that



Prime Day lasts 48 hours this year. Strictly speaking, one should rather speak of “Prime Days”. Originally, the discount campaign actually only took place on one day, which is why the name Prime Day has established itself.

However, the online mail order company increased the campaign period to 48 hours in 2019. Amazon has been running the online discount campaign since 2015 and has presented more than a million special offers every year since then. In 2020 Prime Day will take place on October 13th and 14th.

However, Amazon Prime Day is not entirely undisputed among consumer advocates. They recently sued the mail order company and sparked a debate about the customer hotline.

There are actually many little tricks online retailers use to get their customers to buy. With countdowns running out and a supposed product shortage, potential buyers are put under pressure. Consumer advocates therefore advise to find out about the retailers’ sales methods and not to strike immediately if an offer appears particularly cheap.

Can you save a lot of money on televisions?

Can you save cash on Amazon Prime Day? At least that’s not true for all product categories. The data from the past few years show that many products are only minimally reduced. “Mega super bargains are more the exception,” says the comparison portal Idealo. However, if you look closely, these exceptional deals can be found.

Buying a television in particular can be very lucrative. No other product category has been so reduced in recent years. On Prime Day 2018, the average savings on television purchases were 140 euros. In some cases there are also offers where the price is reduced by several hundred euros.

Prime Day TVs: 40, 50 or 55 inches?

You should choose the size of your television based on the image resolution you prefer, how close you are to the television and, of course, how much space is available to you. The best-selling TV size is currently 55 inches, as you can expect the best picture quality for the price. The devices are big, but not yet huge and so well suited for the normal living room.

Size also plays an important role in image quality. If you choose a small or medium-sized TV, it should be enough to use a Full HD device. From a size of 48 inches, however, it is recommended to choose a 4K resolution, otherwise the picture can be very grainy. If you want to save energy, you should opt for a small model – the larger the screen, the more electricity is consumed.

You can also find more information in our television sales advice.

Smart TV: what to look out for

With smart TVs, there are big differences in quality and function. A smart TV should have all the apps the user needs to stream online content, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube and the media libraries of the public broadcasters.

However, one should be careful with the term “smart TV” because there is no standard definition of what exactly makes a television “smart”. For example, some manufacturers sell devices under the name that only have a WiFi connection, but are otherwise by no means smart. There are also providers who cooperate with streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon in order to be able to use their offer, but otherwise have no other apps.

A smart TV also needs a CI + slot and HDMI connections in order to be able to connect game consoles and Blu-Ray players. Connections that enable the TV to connect to its own network via USB are also useful. Many devices also have a Bluetooth function.

LED, QLED or OLED?

A clear argument for buying one LED television is the price. Compared to QLED and OLED devices, these televisions are relatively affordable, but they still deliver images with rich colors and strong contrasts.

The one developed by Samsung is particularly popular at the moment QLED technology. Compared to LED technology, it offers the advantage that the image can be seen equally well from all angles. The brightness of QLED devices has also been improved so that dark film scenes can be reproduced in great detail.

At OLED televisions every single pixel is a light emitting diode. This creates an intense image with rich contrasts and vivid colors. However, care should be taken with these devices – if a still image is displayed for several hours, it may burn itself into the screen.

4K TV: high resolution and flexibility

Users of 4K televisions get an extremely high resolution. 4K stands for an image resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels and is a term that comes from the cinema. However, since most televisions have an aspect ratio of 16: 9, manufacturers also use the term “4K” for devices with a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels.

Such televisions are often referred to as “UHD” as a synonym. The abbreviation stands for “Ultra High Definition” and describes the resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. 4K and UHD sets the current standard on the market.

Gaming television – high requirements for the television set

If you want to use your television for gaming, you should get a particularly powerful device: For a good gaming experience, the input via the controller must be transmitted to the screen extremely quickly.

This places high demands on the TV set. When buying, you should also make sure that the device has an HDR function (High Dynamic Range); a high refresh rate is also important for a good gaming experience.

* If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.