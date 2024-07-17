The Prime Day Of Amazon is now coming to an end, with hundreds and hundreds of offers that have affected video games, smartphones, tablets, notebooks and much more, allowing users to save significant amounts compared to the original list prices. In light of this we have decided to present you the 10 best-selling products absolutely: let’s discover them together.

The 10 Best-Selling Products for Prime Day

Let’s start first of all from Final Fantasy XVIthe latest chapter in the successful JRPG series of Square-Enixwhich is available for the occasion only 26.99 euros.

For Switch users we find it in second place Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopedirectly from the guys at Ubisoft Milan, which is sold at the incredible price of just 14.99 euros.

In third place we find Amazon Fire Stick 4Kwhich allows you to bring streaming to any TV that doesn’t have smart services, complete with sDolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos, available for the occasion at only 36.99 euroswith a 37% discount.

Fourth place for God of War: Ragnarokthe new chapter of the reboot of the Kratos series, available in PlayStation 5 version for only 40,59 euros.

In the middle of the ranking we find Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Editionwhich in addition to the base game includes additional content, always available in the PlayStation 5 version for just 27,99 euros.

In sixth place we find Metal Mear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1which includes the first Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and finally Metal Gear Solid 3. The title is available in PlayStation 5 version for only 44.99 euros.

We then move on to Echo Dot, which is presented in its 5th generation, characterized by an extremely rich and powerful sound. Amazon’s smart speaker is available for only 26.99 euros.

Eighth place for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownthe splendid reboot of the Ubisoft series, which in its PlayStation version is available for just 43.99 euros.

It is then time to move on to The Last of Us Part 1first chapter of the remake of the Naughty Dog story starring Joel And Elliein this case always available in the PlayStation 5 version for just 40,59 euros.

We finally end with the tenth place, where we find Person Tactics 5RPG available in its Launch Edition for PlayStation 5 for just 18.99 euros.