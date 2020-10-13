The online mail order company Amazon attracts thousands of products at special prices – but only for 48 hours. Since midnight you can find what’s worthwhile in the bargain ticker of WELT.de.

48 hours to shop at special conditions: The online mail order company Amazon is thus luring members of the Prime Service on October 13th and 14th. As in the previous year, thousands of products from all Amazon product groups should be available at significantly lower prices – but only while stocks last. In the case of particularly popular products, you have to make quick purchase decisions.

With so many offers, it’s easy to lose track. We present offers that we think are worthwhile – because they are at least 20 percent or 50 euros cheaper than the manufacturer’s recommended price. And we’re taking a close look: is an item a deal right now that you need to grab fast to save?

Or is it often reduced on offer so that you can take your time with the decision? Furthermore, we only recommend items that performed well in a test by us or one of our partners or that were predominantly rated positively by customers.

The highlights of Amazon Prime Day

As every year there are numerous Amazon’s own products* partly drastically reduced for Prime members. The first offers were published at midnight. We have compiled the categories with the most interesting discounts so far for you and will update them continuously over the course of the two days of the event.

Small business products

With a new category, Amazon has been pointing out products that have been manufactured by large companies for some time. Here you get to the overview* of the products of small manufacturers with particularly good ratings. Since these are only available in small numbers, it is worth taking a quick look at the offers.

Gaming, PCs and accessories

Devices from Amazon

Household and kitchen

dress

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Toys

Playmobil toys* – Quality toys with the traditional brand up to 60% Estate.

Estate. Drones* – High-tech fun for young and old: Selected models reduced by 30% on Prime Day.

Of the offers on Prime Day, only Prime members, including those with Prime Student Membership, benefit. All other customers buy the products at the regular price. However, it is possible to subscribe to the online mail order company for 30 days free trial*. In this way, users can spontaneously enjoy a few bargains. However, you should weigh up whether the Prime subscription for 69 euros per year or 7.99 euros per month is also worthwhile for you in the long term. In addition to free premium shipping for many items, it also offers a wide range of streaming content – if you don’t value it, the subscription can be canceled during the test phase. Prime Day is definitely good business for Amazon, because the campaign not only increases sales, but also helps the company to skyrocket the number of subscriptions taken out.

display Try Prime now for free and find bargains

Amazon Prime Day: This time too, customers have to be quick

Prime Day Highlights also include selected reduced items from well-known brands. The motto for all offers on Amazon Prime Day is: only while stocks last and for a maximum of as long as specified in the respective offer. You can find the “Prime Day” offers at amazon.de/primeday and on the Amazon homepage. In the “Amazon Prime Day” overview, many Amazon products, but also a number of branded items, are expected to be presented again.

Tip for Prime Day 2020: Don’t buy blindly!

You can save money on many of the products that Amazon is offering on Prime Day. However, one should not be blinded by a supposedly low price and compare prices despite all this – even if Amazon increases the pressure due to low or temporary availability. With many products it is of course worthwhile to be quick: Many particularly good offers can sell out quickly. Our recommendation is therefore: Check the Amazon offers with your new or existing Prime membership a few days in advance and see how on the manufacturer’s websites and on price comparison sites Idealo.de (like WELT belongs to Axel Springer SE) to see whether something can really be saved. When checking technology, you should also pay attention to whether the Amazon offers are new goods or refurbished devices or whether the models offered are perhaps older. Anyone looking for top devices and current models shouldn’t be blinded by particularly low prices.

This is how you can find a bargain on Prime Day

In addition, keep an eye on the price development of other providers – they too know that they are interested in Prime Day, so that they can pull out one or the other bargain that can differ significantly from the recommended retail price. And Amazon itself may also offer the preferred product at affordable prices. A rushed purchase on Prime Day may not be necessary.

display Try Prime now and secure lightning deals Amazon flash offers are often only available in small numbers and therefore sell out quickly. With a Prime membership you have 30 minutes early access to secure the bargain.

Ultimately, of course, the decisive factor on Prime Day is: Which of the attractive offers do you really need? But if you are looking for a new smartphone, tablet, TV or headphones anyway, you can definitely get a bargain as an Amazon Prime customer. If you have made a bad purchase in the midst of a bargain frenzy, make use of your right of return: All products ordered from October 1st, 2020 can be exchanged until January 31st, 2021.

* If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.