W.he consoles will be in high demand again at Amazon’s big online shopping event in recent years – so it can be assumed that Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox as well as bundles with games and additional accessories will be cheaper on Prime Day . In order to discover a particularly good offer, however, you should deal with the respective prices in advance. You will therefore find the best consoles and bundles here so that you can compare later on Prime Day which discount is a real bargain.

During Prime Day we will also provide you with an overview of the best Amazon Prime Day offers.

As a practical handheld console, the Nintendo Switch is currently one of the most popular devices on the market. They are available as cheap Lite variant* without Nintendo Switch station for a good 200 euros or as a full switch* including table and TV mode currently for around 300 euros.

display Buy Nintendo Switch Lite online now

display Buy Nintendo Switch console online now

In addition, some more expensive bundles and special editions are currently available – for example, the Nintendo Switch is also available in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition* with exclusive color controllers – currently at around 350 euros. But that is also popular with small and large gamers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle* for around 560 euros.

display Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing buy online For Prime members now EUR 334.99 instead of EUR 359.70 (RRP)

display Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe buy online

Tip: If you’re into multiplayer, keep an eye out for additional ones on Prime Day Controllers* as Steering wheels, protective covers and charging stations* At an affordable price – accessory sets can then also be significantly reduced.

display Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller online now

display Buy Nintendo Switch Accessory Set online now

Buy a console on Prime Day: PS4 on sale

For gamers, offers for the PS4 Pro and Slim are also interesting on Prime Day. The Pro system* With one terabyte of storage and wireless controller, Amazon currently costs around 370 euros. For the Slim variant* with 500 GB you normally pay 239.99 euros – currently in the Prime Day offer for 169.99 euros (as of Wednesday, 7 a.m.). It is also worth taking a look at for gamers VR bundles* Like this one with the PlayStation Camera and five of the best VR titles – currently available for around 485 euros.

display Buy PlayStation 4 – Console Slim online now For Prime members now only 169.99 EUR instead of 239.99 EUR

display Buy PlayStation 4 Pro online now

display Buy PlayStation VR2 MegaPack online now

Preise compare for Prime Day: Xbox could also be cheaper

The Xbox is also still in great demand – also because it is perfect for your own home theater thanks to the integrated 4K UHD Blu-ray player and 4K streaming function. The Xbox One S* (1TB) is already available for well under 300 euros, even in a bundle with a game like “Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed ​​Champions” or “Star Wars Jedi”.

For Prime Day today there is the Xbox One S 1TB + FIFA 21 Champions Edition for 243.94 EUR instead of 347.34 EUR*.

display Buy Xbox One S online now

Buy gaming furniture on Prime Day

If you gamble a lot, you sit a lot. The best results are achieved with good comfort. That is why it is advisable to buy a good chair. In addition, the back is relieved, which is a great advantage during long sessions.

Robus Lund Gaming Chair now for 194.56 EUR instead of 243.50 EUR



– Ergonomic executive chair

– Rocker function and height adjustable

Buy now*: Robus Lund Gaming Chair for 194.56 EUR instead of 243.50 EUR

Trust Gaming table now for 109.15 EUR instead of 159.99 EUR

– ergonomic, angled front edge

– optional headset and cup holder

Buy now*: Trust Gaming table now for EUR 109.15 instead of EUR 159.99

Buy gaming headphones on Prime Day

In order to completely immerse yourself in the virtual world, good gaming headphones are important.

EKSA gaming headset for EUR 32.99 instead of EUR 54.99

comfortable fit

acoustically ideal

high quality

Buy now: EKSA gaming headphones *

Bargains on Prime Day: Identify gaming deals – this is how it works

So that you can find gaming deals on Prime Day that are also real bargains, we have put together some tips for you:

● Compare prices with comparison sites like Idealo.de – that way you can see whether Amazon really offers the best bargain

● Do not rely solely on the displayed discount on Amazon – this refers to the manufacturer’s recommended retail price and is not particularly meaningful when it comes to technology

● Look for cheaper bundles that already include favorite games and the necessary accessories

● Observe the price development over several days

● Only strike lightning deals if you are absolutely certain – deals that are under time pressure often lead to bad purchases

● If you are not yet a Prime customer, you can test your Amazon membership for 30 days free of charge – this is the only way you can benefit from exclusive discounts on Prime Day

● Thanks to membership, some offers can be researched in advance, so it makes sense to take out them a few days before Prime Day

display Try Prime now and secure lightning deals Amazon flash offers are often only available in small numbers and therefore sell out quickly. With a Prime membership you have 30 minutes early access to secure the bargain.

When is Prime Day 2020?

It is not yet clear when Prime Day 2020 will take place – Amazon has traditionally kept a low profile when it comes to the date and only communicates it two weeks in advance. In previous years, the 48-hour shopping event took place in the third week of July. This year the date was postponed due to the corona pandemic. The company has now confirmed: Amazon Prime Day will take place on October 13th and 14th.

also read

* This text contains affiliate links. This means: If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. The reporting doesn’t affect that. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.