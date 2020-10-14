I.n times of mobile workplaces, everyday work can hardly be imagined without laptops and notebooks. When buying a high-performance model, you often have to dig deep into your pockets.

On Amazon Prime Day, the online mail order company is offering a variety of notebooks at reduced prices. The offer is diverse – and it is not always easy to keep track of things.

The following is an overview of the most important laptop providers. During the shopping event, we will also provide you with an overview of the best offers on Amazon Prime Day.

The best laptop offers at a glance

Lenovo V15-ADA laptop * for 349.00 EUR instead of 429.00 EUR

Slim, light and powerful

matt 15.6 inch full HD display

512GB SSD

AMD Radeon graphics

ASUS Computer ZenBook 14 * for 899.00 EUR instead of 1,179.00 EUR

With ASUS ScreenPad 2.0

Up to 14 hours of battery life

almost frameless NanoEdge display

strong graphics performance and Intel Core i7 processor

Buy now: ASUS Computer ZenBook 14 *

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 as a set with Surface Arc mouse * for EUR 878.00 instead of EUR 1,238.99

Intel Core i5 processor

with 1.25 kg handy and practical

all-day battery life (up to 11.5 hours) and improved standby function

Multitasking USB-C and USB-A ports

Buy now: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 *

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 * for 429.00 EUR instead of 549.00 EUR

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor

Multi-mode convertible notebook

Speakers optimized with Dolby Audio

Fast charging function (80% in about an hour)

Buy now: Lenovo IdeaPad C340 *

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 * for 512.00 EUR instead of 643.00 EUR

Buy now: HUAWEI MateBook D 14 *

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop * for 899.00 EUR instead of 1,099.00 EUR

Intel Core i5-9300H processor

razor-sharp, matt Full-HD IPS display

variable memory and graphics combinations

Higher fan speed and 9% improved CPU / GPU cooling

Buy now: Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop *

HONOR MagicBook 15 * for 483.00 EUR instead of 599.00 EUR

AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor

Multi-screen collaboration

15.6 inch display with 1080p Full HD pixels

Fast charging function (53% in 30 minutes)

Buy now: HONOR MagicBook 15 *

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020 for 1199.00 EUR instead of 1799.00 EUR

– Very sharp and smooth resolution thanks to the powerful NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti and 144 Hz screen

– Latest Intel Core i9 processor expanded with 16GB RAM

– Chic and compact design with a housing that is only 1.98 cm

– Connectivity options like a normal desktop with 15.6

Buy now: Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020 *

Amazon Prime Day: you should know that

Prime Day lasts 48 hours this year. Strictly speaking, one should rather speak of “Prime Days”. Originally, the discount campaign actually took place on just one day, which is why the name Prime Day has established itself.

However, the online mail order company increased the campaign period to 48 hours last year. Amazon has been running the online discount campaign since 2015 and has presented more than a million special offers every year since then. The company has now confirmed: Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13th and 14th.

However, Amazon Prime Day is not entirely undisputed among consumer advocates. They recently sued the mail order company and sparked a debate about the customer hotline.

also read

There are actually many little tricks online retailers use to get their customers to buy. With countdowns running out and a supposed product shortage, potential buyers are put under pressure. Consumer advocates therefore advise to find out about the retailers’ sales methods and not to strike immediately if an offer appears particularly cheap.

Amazon Prime Day Notebook: Which size to choose

There are laptops of all sizes on the market. Small models are easy to transport, but larger screens are easier on the eyes. So what size should you choose?

If you often work on your laptop for a long time, you should protect your eyes and choose a screen size of at least 13 inches. Screen sizes of 14 or 15 inches are even easier on the eyes. If you rarely transport your notebook, you can even consider a large 17-inch model.

You can find more information on this in the notebook purchase advice.

Ultrabook: light and cheap

Particularly thin and light notebooks are known as ultrabooks. They are equipped with an Intel processor and have a powerful battery. These models are particularly popular for mobile work and as student laptops. Most ultrabooks are also quite inexpensive.

With inexpensive devices, however, you have to keep in mind that they can also have weak points. If you want to work with many programs at the same time, cut films or use the device for gaming, you should spend a little more. For everyday office work, however, there are affordable notebooks for up to 300 euros.

Gaming laptop: these are the features you should have

Particularly high demands are made on gaming laptops. For a good gaming experience, the device should be equipped with very good graphics and first-class sound. In addition, a strong processor and a large memory are essential. Therefore, most gaming laptops are anything but cheap – most models are only available from 800 euros. On the other hand, there are almost no upper price limits. Gaming laptops typically have a screen size of 17 inches. There are also smaller models, but most gamers find this insufficient.

display Try Prime now and secure lightning deals Amazon flash offers are often only available in small numbers and therefore sell out quickly. With a Prime membership you have 30 minutes early access to secure the bargain.

Business laptop and tablet s



Anyone who has a mobile workplace can no longer avoid a business laptop. However, the question often arises as to which model now meets the diverse requirements. Business notebooks should not only work quickly and efficiently, but should also be light and have a long battery life for travel.

Tablets are also attractive for mobile work. The touch display is particularly suitable for creative work. On the other hand, you can write faster on a laptop. So if you don’t want to choose between a tablet and a laptop, you can use a convertible notebook. With these devices, the keyboard can be easily removed for maximum flexibility. Particularly light laptops are also ideal for traveling.

* If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/independence.