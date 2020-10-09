If you want to get an Apple bargain on Prime Day, you should prepare well now – here you can find out which products you can hope for a good deal with and how you can recognize a favorable offer.

Apple products are popular – but also expensive. Well worth stopping for bargain views

Offers and promotions Amazon’s bargain day Apple products to keep an eye on for Prime Day

Jed every year, Amazon attracts customers with special offers and particularly cheap deals – especially Prime Day 2020 is eagerly awaited by many in order to be able to get some good technology bargains among other things. Smartphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches in particular are in great demand, and so Apple products are often offered on Prime Day that would possibly cost more without the shopping event.

When does Prime Day 2020 take place?

Amazon usually keeps a low profile when it comes to the specific date – Prime Day usually takes place in the third week of July and is announced about two weeks in advance. This year it was different – due to the ongoing global corona crisis, the bargain day was postponed indefinitely. According to reports, there are internal considerations to allow the online shopping event to take place in October.

Despite all this, it can be worthwhile to find out about the current prices and models. Because if you want to dust off Apple products at the lowest possible price on Prime Day, you should have an overview of the price development and the features of the available products. So you can decide which deal is a real bargain and which products really meet your personal requirements.

Airpods on Prime Day: cult headphones

The wireless in-ear headphones have been a cult object, especially among young people, since their market launch. The AirpodsPro presented by the company in autumn 2019 offer, among other things, active noise canceling and a sensor that reacts to pressure so that the earphones can be controlled even more gently and precisely with the finger.

Here you can see in a compact summary which models for AirPods are currently available:

AirPods (first generation)*: in December Introduced in 2016, they were replaced by the AirPods 2.

AirPods (second generation)*: presented in March 2019, available with a standard charging case and with a wireless charging case

AirPods Pro*: presented in October 2019, available with wireless charging case

Prime Day: Apple Watch for smartwatch lovers

Thanks to new features such as the always-on retina display, EKG function and fall detection, Apple can still look forward to lively interest in its Apple Watch. It can therefore be assumed that many will be looking for good offers at the online shopping event and those on Prime Day Apple Watch Series 5 and 3 will be available for a good price.

Apple Watch Series 5* : with always-on retina display, EKG app, international emergency call function, fall detection, integrated compass and water-resistant up to 50 meters – original price at Apple: from 449 euros.

: with always-on retina display, EKG app, international emergency call function, fall detection, integrated compass and water-resistant up to 50 meters – original price at Apple: from 449 euros. Apple Watch Series 3*: with retina display, aluminum housing, heart rate measurement and emergency SOS – original price at Apple: from 229 euros.

Prime Day: iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max at lower prices?

There is also great interest in smartphones at the event, especially if iPhone models are offered on Prime Day. Especially for the latest cell phones usually high prices are due – so it can be a bargain.

iPhones at Amazon – current models at a glance:

the new iPhone SE* – A lot of technology at an already low price: with 4.7-inch display, powerful A13 chip, portrait mode and Touch ID – from Apple from 479 euros.

– A lot of technology at an already low price: with 4.7-inch display, powerful A13 chip, portrait mode and Touch ID – from Apple from 479 euros. iPhone 11* : with 6.1-inch display, powerful A13 chip, Face ID and two-camera system – at Apple from 799 euros.

: with 6.1-inch display, powerful A13 chip, Face ID and two-camera system – at Apple from 799 euros. iPhone 11 Pro* : with 5.8-inch display, high-performance A13 chip, triple camera, night mode and Face ID – at Apple from 1,149 euros.

: with 5.8-inch display, high-performance A13 chip, triple camera, night mode and Face ID – at Apple from 1,149 euros. iPhone 11 Pro Max* : with 6.5-inch display, high-performance A13 chip, triple camera, night mode, particularly long battery life and Face ID – from Apple from 1,249 euros.

: with 6.5-inch display, high-performance A13 chip, triple camera, night mode, particularly long battery life and Face ID – from Apple from 1,249 euros. iPhone XR*: with 6.1-inch display, A12 Bionic Chip, 12-megapixel main camera, TrueDepth front camera and Face ID – at Apple from 699 euros.

Tip: If it doesn’t have to be an up-to-date Apple smartphone, it is also worth taking a look at Prime Day offers for that iPhone XS* – These are still offered on Amazon at good prices and could soon be even cheaper.

Tablets on Prime Day: iPad remains particularly popular

You keep an eye on those current iPad models thrown and want to strike at Prime Day? Then you will find information here about what the products can do and what they currently cost directly from Apple.

The latest iPad models at Amazon at a glance:

iPad Pro* : with liquid retina display (11 or 12.9 inches), A12Z Bionic Chip, triple camera, Face ID and LiDAR scanner – at Apple from 879 euros.

: with liquid retina display (11 or 12.9 inches), A12Z Bionic Chip, triple camera, Face ID and LiDAR scanner – at Apple from 879 euros. iPad Air* : with 10.5-inch retina display, A12 Bionic Chip, Touch ID, 8-megapixel main camera and 7-megapixel front camera – at Apple from 549 euros.

: with 10.5-inch retina display, A12 Bionic Chip, Touch ID, 8-megapixel main camera and 7-megapixel front camera – at Apple from 549 euros. iPad* : with 10.2-inch retina display, A10 Fusion Chip, Touch ID, 8-megapixel main camera and 1.2-megapixel front camera – at Apple from 379 euros.

: with 10.2-inch retina display, A10 Fusion Chip, Touch ID, 8-megapixel main camera and 1.2-megapixel front camera – at Apple from 379 euros. iPad mini*: with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 Bionic Chip, Touch ID, up to ten hours of battery life, 8-megapixel main camera and 7-megapixel front camera – from Apple from 449 euros.

Possible laptop bargain on Prime Day: MacBook

You can also save a lot of money if you hit the MacBook on Prime Day. The current models on Amazon at a glance:

MacBook Air* : with 13.3-inch display, Touch ID, 1.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 or i5, 8 or 16 GB of RAM – from Apple from 1,199 euros.

: with 13.3-inch display, Touch ID, 1.1 GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 or i5, 8 or 16 GB of RAM – from Apple from 1,199 euros. MacBook Pro 13 inch* : with 1.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 of the 8th generation or higher, 8 or 16 GB of RAM, Touch Bar and Touch ID – at Apple from 1,499 euros.

: with 1.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 of the 8th generation or higher, 8 or 16 GB of RAM, Touch Bar and Touch ID – at Apple from 1,499 euros. MacBook Pro 16 inches*: with 2.6 GHz 6 ‑ core Intel Core i7 processor of the 9th generation or higher, Intel UHD Graphics 630, Touch Bar and Touch ID – from Apple from 2,699 euros.

