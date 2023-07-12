The Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy for a few more hours. For example you can find a UGREEN Nexode 65W USB Charger for iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone and Steam Deck. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 39.99€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The UGREEN Nexode 65W USB Charger it is compatible with different smartphones and devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, Oculus Quest and Steam Deck. For example, the 13″ MacBook Pro fully charges from 0-100% in just 1.8 hours.