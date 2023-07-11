The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for PS5. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €19. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 39.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for PS5 includes the base game, all the small DLCs released over the years (with missions and equipment), the two large expansions and also some additional content inspired by the Netflix TV series. This release also includes a number of graphical improvements for current generation consoles.