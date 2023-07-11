The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find Street Fighter 6 Steelbook Edition for PS5. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €11. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 75.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Street Fighter 6 Steelbook Edition for PS5 offers a copy of the game and a Steelbook case with different fighters from the game represented on it. Street Fighter 6 is the most recent chapter in the Capcom saga and offers various novelties such as the World Tour – single player story mode – and Battle Hub, a place to gather with other players.