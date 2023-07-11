The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a Standard PS5 with Final Fantasy 16 included. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €70. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 619.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This bundle includes one Standard PS5 i.e. with an optical reader that allows you to play games on disc. Of course, there is also a DualSense controller, cables, the free Astro’s Playroom game (included with every PS5), the Final Fantasy 16 game in digital format (code to be claimed via PS Store). As for Final Fantasy 16, you also get the following digital content: “Proudheart” Weapon, “Cait Sith’s Charm” Gil Augment Accessory, “Scholar’s Glasses” EXP Augment Accessory.