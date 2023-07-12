The Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy for a few more hours. For example you can find a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €24. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 279€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones they are wireless and support active noise cancellation. The battery lasts up to 30 hours with fast charging (in 10 minutes you recharge for five hours of playback). They support Hi-Res Audio and optimize compressed music files using the new DSEE Extreme technology. They are able to automatically pause the music when you speak and automatically turn off when you take them off. They can also be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.