The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find the pre-order of Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Super Mario RPG. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €19.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 119.98€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The release date is October 20 for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and November 17, 2023 for Super Mario RPG.

Super Mario RPG is the remake of the game released for SNES in 1996. It’s a role-playing game in which we take control of Mario and some of his friends (and enemies). Super Mario Bros. Wonder is instead a new game in the 2D platform saga of Mario. In this chapter, which has a local cooperative, we will also be able to exploit new powers, such as the transformation into an elephant.