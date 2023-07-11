The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find Octopath Traveler II for Switch. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €22. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Octopath Traveler II is a classic turn-based RPG made in HD-2D art style that blends pixel graphics and 3D computer graphics. In this game we will have access to eight characters in different locations with unique goals and talents. The game world is Solistia and we will have to explore it using the “Travel Actions”, i.e. different types of interaction for each character.