The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a Nothing Phone (1) of 8+128 GB. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €169. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 499€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Nothing Phone (1) offers the Glyph Interface, a system of light patterns that indicate who is calling, notifications, charge status and more. The glass is Gorilla dual-side which guarantees excellent resistance. The dual camera is 50 MP and records in 4K HDR at 60 FPS. The screen is 6.55 inches HDR10+ OLED at 120 Hz. It measures 15.9 x 0.83 x 7.58 cm.