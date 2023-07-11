The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find the viewer Meta Quest 2. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €100 for 128 GB, €150 for 256 GB. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €549.99 in the larger version (€449.99 in the 128 GB version). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Meta Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality viewer, able to be used even without being connected to the computer. With its operating system, it allows you to take advantage of applications and video games purchased through the integrated system or through the mobile app. In addition to the viewer, the package also includes the controllers (and the Meta Quest 2 also recognizes and tracks the fingers of the hands).